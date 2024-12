Orange Drizzle is an in-house creation born from the pairing of Mimosa and Wedding Cake. This unique strain promises an experience like no other, characterized by its distinct and refreshing citrus orange flavor. With high levels of potency and well-rounded effects, Orange Drizzle is designed to elevate your senses and provide a truly memorable experience. One of the standout features of the Orange Drizzle strain is its powerful aroma, which is intensely redolent of fresh citrus. The vibrant scent is not just a promise, but a guarantee, as it seamlessly translates into the taste when consumed. This remarkable consistency between smell and flavor sets Orange Drizzle apart, offering a delightful and immersive experience from the first whiff to the final exhale.



read more