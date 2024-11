The vibrant and tantalizing Orange Grove is a masterpiece born from the meticulous breeding of our very own house strains. This exceptional cross offers a burst of bright citrus and sweet candy orange notes that linger delightfully on the palate, making every experience memorable. The magic behind Orange Grove's irresistible flavor profile comes from a perfect blend of genetics. We've harnessed the robust live resin production capabilities of our renowned Castaway cutting and infused it with the ripe, juicy orange essence from our Mimosa male plant. This fusion not only enhances the flavor complexity but also elevates the overall sensory experience.



