Pink Ice Cream is a unique strain that comes from blending San Fernando Valley OG (SFV OG) with our Forbidden Fruit Mimosa male. The result is a strain that delivers a sweet, creamy flavor with fruity undertones and a subtle OG essencein the background. In addition to its standout flavor, Pink Ice Cream features dense, sizable buds, a trait inherited from its Ice Cream Cake lineage, with a touch of color and the classic OG structure from Pinky.



