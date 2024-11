Sour Peel is a masterpiece born from an in-house breeding project that marries the legendary East Coast Sour Diesel with a uniquely chosen male plant from our exclusive Forbidden Fruit x Mimosa lineage. Sour Peel boasts a profile that is as invigorating as it is refined. Upon the first encounter, one is greeted with a burst of citrusy freshness, reminiscent of a meticulously curated cocktail of the finest citruses. This initial impression smoothly transitions into a sweet, enveloping embrace, offering a taste experience that is both comforting and exhilarating. Crafted with passion and precision, Sour Peel represents the pinnacle of our breeding endeavors, combining the best attributes of its parent strains. The choice to utilize a male plant from our Forbidden Fruit x Mimosa collection was deliberate, ensuring that Sour Peel stands out not just for its taste profile but also for its robustness and vitality.



