Sunset Sherb x GC5 #1 is a meticulously crafted cultivar that embodies the best of both its parent plants. This exceptional plant is the result of crossing our prized Sunset Sherb female with our potent Guava Cream 5 male. The careful selection process has yielded a plant that showcases the desirable bud structure of Sunset Sherb, coupled with the irresistible aroma of Guava Cream. Sunset Sherb x GC5 #1 is celebrated for its robust flavor profile and striking visual appeal. The buds are dense and visually alluring, featuring a rich tapestry of colors that range from deep purples to vibrant greens, all dusted with a generous layer of trichomes. The scent is a luxurious blend of fruity and creamy notes, reminiscent of a tropical dessert, making it a feast for the senses.

read more