125mg Pure CBD Oil Tincture, Beef Flavor Cannabidiol Oil For Pets from Every Day Optimal
125mg CBD Oil Tincture For Cats and Dogs
Beef Flavoring
Add To Food or Water Or Give Directly
Certified Pure CBD
Made In USA
At last, your furry friends can enjoy all the benefits of hemp-derived CBD oil with our brand new CBD oil for pets. Join pet owners all over the globe in discovering CBD oil’s all-natural, safe, and effective relief for pets suffering from pain, illness, anxiety, and other health issues.
Our CBD is:
All-natural
Safe
Non-psychoactive
Vegan
THC-free
Sourced from high-quality, non-GMO hemp
Free of pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals
Made without artificial flavors, colors, or other additives
How to Use CBD Oil for Pets
Using our CBD Oil for pets is easy. Using the convenient dropper included in every bottle, add drops to your dog or cat’s food once per day according to their size. They’ll love the natural beef flavor!
Dosage:
Small Pets (cats, small dogs): 1-3 drops
Medium Pets (dogs): 3-5 drops
Large Pets (dogs): Up to ½ dropper full
Our CBD oil for pets comes in a 60 ml bottle which contains approximately 60 doses (depending on the size of your pet). Each ½ dropper provides 2.13mg of CBD. We recommend starting with 1 dose per day.
Note: This product is intended for cats and dogs only. Always consult with your veterinarian before giving a supplement like CBD to your pet
All mammals have an endocannabinoid system, which is why CBD oil is just as effective for pets as it is for their owners. Learn more about how CBD oil can help your pets.
