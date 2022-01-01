300mg CBD Pain Cream



2 oz Bottle

Pure CBD + Turmeric, MSM, Arnica, and Copaiba

100% Made In USA

Fast Acting- Apply directly to the skin



This CBD topical gives a slight cooling sensation as it absorbs into the skin and provides fast and effective relief.



Quick Results, Focused Effects



CBD topicals are applied directly to trouble areas so that the CBD can be absorbed directly where it’s needed. Compared to digestible CBD products which can take 1-2 hours before full effects are experienced, topicals are almost immediately absorbed through your skin, allowing them to target the affected areas quickly and efficiently.



Suggested Use



Apply a small amount externally to affected areas and gently massage in 3 times per day or as needed.



Ingredients List



Water, Natural Menthol, Cannabidiol (CBD), Aloe Vera, Hemp Oil, Turmeric, MSM, Arnica Montana, Carbomer, Lex Paraguariensis Leaf, Copaiba, Tea Tree Oil, Sunflower Oil, Spearmint Oil, Natural Fragrance, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid.