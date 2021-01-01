About this product

This universal 4 in 1 domeless ceramic concentrate nail by EDIT Collection is an essential dabbing accessory. Able to fit every rig and bong that features a 14.5mm or 18.8mm joint, this dabbing nail is made from high-quality medical grade ceramic and will last you a lifetime.



Made from the finest ceramic material, this highly durable nail allows the user to heat their chosen concentrate at exceedingly low temperatures. The outcome of dabbing at low temperatures is a more flavorful hit for the user. This essential domeless nail is able to fit male and female joints that are 14.5mm and 18.8mm in size, allowing you to use this ceramic accessory with pretty much any glass water pipe amongst your collection.



The Edit Collection is Everyone Does It’s very own line of water pipes, grinders, and many more smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.