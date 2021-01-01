About this product

This 4-part aluminium herb grinder and sifter by EDIT Collection is constructed from anodized aluminum and uses a rotary crank handle to grind material with ease. Built with 4 parts, this exclusive grinder includes a stainless steel sifter screen and storage compartment.



The 4-part grinder allows the user to separate the material placed in the grinder. The first two compartments act as a multi-level system that grinds your material into finer pieces. The bottom compartment is separated by the sifter screen and helps to catch pollen or other material that fail off during the grinding process.



The Edit Collection is Everyone Does It’s very own line of water pipes, grinders, and many more smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.