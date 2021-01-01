About this product

Coming from our very own EDIT Collection, this bent neck double honeycomb perc rig features double honeycomb percolators. Equipped with a female 18.5mm ground joint, this glass piece includes a male to male adapter, glass concentrate nail, and a female vapor dome.



Using two highly effective honeycomb percolators, this oil rig is designed to produce a significantly smooth and clean hit. The two color accented disc percs work in tandem to filter the vapor through the bubbling action. Not only does this give the user a smooth refreshing hit, but also helps remove carcinogens from the mix.



This fantastic glass dab rig is built from top quality borosilicate glass. With a 4mm glass thickness, this EDIT Collection water pipe possesses great durability and heat resistance.



The Edit Collection is Everyone Does It’s very own line of bongs, dab rigs, vaporizers and many more smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.