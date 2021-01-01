About this product

This Chalice Pimp Cup Dab Rig will make you feel like royalty. The stemless design minimizes the number of parts you need to keep track of while still providing grand filtration. A milky white color makes up the body and stem of the glass, with an accent of a gold luxury motif to round it out. Included is a 14mm female quartz banger which fits perfectly on the 14mm male ground joint.



Minimize heat transfer to your rig with the included banger - the quartz material allows for a lower temperature, which results in tastier dabs every time.



Just because you can’t see it, doesn’t mean it’s not there! Hiding inside the cup is a fixed downstem with six diffuser slits, so you gain style without losing functionality.