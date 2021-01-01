About this product

The hybrid titanium quartz nail with carb cap dab kit serves a double function for your smoking needs. Both titanium and quartz, your days of having to choose between your two favorites are over.



Durable yet delicate, the titanium dabber with quartz dish component are a perfect mix of hardcore and quality. The convertible body can go from male to female joint piece with a simple twist.



The team here at EDIT keeps you in mind as we design and produce our signature exclusive collection.