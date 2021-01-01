About this product

The Mini Bell Bubbler from the EDIT Collection is an ideal addition to any glass collection. Small and sturdy at the same time, this little guy delivers quite the hit. Colored glass accents on the joint and mouthpiece match perfectly, and the included quartz banger ensures full functionality right out of the box.



The EDIT Collection is our very own private label brand - so we take special pride in designing each and every piece with our customers in mind.



Bubblers combine the best features of a hand pipe and a water pipe into one dream apparatus. The water cools your smoke while the small perc filters your vapor a second time for a hit that’s crystal clear and wonderful - perfect for concentrates.