About this product

The Mini Nectar Collector Kit from the EDIT Collection is just what you need to hit your concentrate like a pro. With it’s water chamber and detachable neck, this little sweetie makes the vaping process easy as pie.



Detach the neck of your unit to put water in your chamber and then enjoy hours of seamless nectar collecting style concentrate consumption.



You always want to ensure the area you are placing your concentrate on is clean, smooth, and sturdy. What better insurance is this glass dish?



The team here at EDIT keeps you in mind as we design and produce our signature exclusive collection.