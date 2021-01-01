About this product

The EDIT Collection has designed these 6-arm removable perc ash catchers for easy cleaning in mind. These superb glass ashcatchers are available with either a 14.5mm or 18.8mm joint size.



EDIT Collection have equipped this ashcatcher with a 6-arm percolator for extra filtration. This perc will help increase the removal of nasty carcinogens and ensure that the user receives only the cleanest, coolest hit. The percolator is also removable to allow the user easy access when looking to clean the ashcatcher.



The EDIT design team offer the glass accessory in multiple colors, so you are guaranteed to find one that suits your personal preference.