About this product

Bowl all strikes and no gutter balls with this Sketch Bowling Pin Dab Rig. The curvy bowling pin shaped body features artsy sketches, which are also on the matching 14mm female vapor dome. A 14mm male ground joint finishes off the piece, for complete functionality.



The tip of the bowling pin acts as the mouthpiece, with a perfectly sized hole right on top.



Though a vapor dome is included, you can use any 14mm female concentrate nail with this piece. Grab your favorite nail for a custom touch.