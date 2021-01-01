About this product

These removable skull percolator ashcatchers by EDIT Collection have a unique look and superb functionality. Featuring a skull percolator, these ashcatchers are available in 14.5mm or 18.8mm joint size.



Equipped to the ashcatcher for added filtration, this extremely effective skull percolator helps remove carcinogens, keep ash from entering your water pipe, and ensures a smoother, cleaner hit. The removable skull perc allows the user to take out the perc, so there’s easier access for cleaning the glass accessory.



The EDIT design team offer the glass accessory in multiple colors, so you are guaranteed to find one that suits your personal preference.



Everyone Does It’s EDIT Collection covers a variety of smoking products including bongs, dab rigs, and much more fantastic smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality item proudly features EDIT’s distinct logo.