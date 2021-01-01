About this product

This Stemless Recycler Rig from the EDIT Collection is sure to have you doing dream dabs in no time. With an included glass nail and vapor dome, you’re ready to go right away. The stemless design features a matrix perc and a recycler chamber for supreme smoke filtration. Made from scientific borosilicate glass, so you know it won’t give up easily.



Reduce the harshness of your hit with the unique function of a recycler rig. Water and smoke carry your hit from one chamber to the next, then back down and through the first chamber, providing a continuous loop of filtration.



Because one type of filtration isn’t enough, this piece is outfitted with a matrix perc as well. A matrix perc is a cylindrical chamber with vertical and horizontal slits - this forces the smoke through multiple holes resulting in a much smoother smoke.