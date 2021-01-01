About this product

A grade 2 titanium carb cap from our very own EDIT Collection fits 18.8mm and 22mm vapor domes and nails. The cap’s handle doubles as a handy dabbing tool for handling your sticky concentrates with ease.



This machine made carb cap is made from high-quality grade 2 titanium. Extremely durable and offering great heat retention, this essential dabbing tool will never break no matter how much you mistreat it.



Everyone Does It’s EDIT Collection includes everything from over very own dab rigs to essential dabbing tools and accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each top quality item proudly features the EDIT brand logo.