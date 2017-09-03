Everything 420 Delta 8/HHC/THC-A Vaporizer - 1000mg

by Everything 420
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Presenting Everything 420's 1000mg Delta 8, HHC, and THC-A Vaporizer:

- Contains 1000mg
- Features Delta 8, HHC, and THC-A
- Rechargeable and disposable
- Fast-acting formula
- Choose from 3 strains
- Offers Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid options

Experience Everything 420's innovative 1000mg Delta 8, HHC, and THC-A Vaporizer! This versatile vaporizer is both rechargeable and disposable, ensuring convenience and ease. With a choice of Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains, you can enjoy the benefits of three potent cannabinoids in one device. Elevate your experience with Everything 420.

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent type of indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies. The Wedding Cake strain provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain yields a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019.

Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.

We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.

We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
