About this product
Hexual Healing
😊 10-inch bong
😊 Made of ceramic
😊 14mm female joint
😊 14mm male bowl included
😊 Aesthetically pleasing red, green, black or white design
😊 Ash catcher and wide mouthpiece for freshly filtered hits
😊 Flat base for easy handling
Description
The Solid Hexagonal Bong is one of the most aesthetically pleasing ceramic bongs you’ll find. Available in red, green, black or white, this 10-inch bong is the perfect addition for anyone looking for a minimal and modern look. Made of thick, heat-proof ceramic this cool bong delivers seamless and sultry bong rips the way the smoke perfectly dances up to the mouthpiece for inhaling. This is the perfect way of saying I am an unapologetic stoner as an adult without having to say it. With a built-in ash catcher you’ll be getting nothing but clean tokes, and when you’re finished you can easily set it back on the shelf with the rest of your modern and minimal decor. Light some candles and this bong to set the vibes for a sexy night in with you and some Mary Jane.
Specifications
Brand - EF420
Material - ceramic
Height - 10”
Downstem - 4"
Joint Size - 14mm Female
Style - Bong
Solid Hexagonal Bong - 10in
view similar products
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
