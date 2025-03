Hexual Healing

๐Ÿ˜Š 10-inch bong



๐Ÿ˜Š Made of ceramic



๐Ÿ˜Š 14mm female joint



๐Ÿ˜Š 14mm male bowl included



๐Ÿ˜Š Aesthetically pleasing red, green, black or white design



๐Ÿ˜Š Ash catcher and wide mouthpiece for freshly filtered hits



๐Ÿ˜Š Flat base for easy handling



Description

The Solid Hexagonal Bong is one of the most aesthetically pleasing ceramic bongs youโ€™ll find. Available in red, green, black or white, this 10-inch bong is the perfect addition for anyone looking for a minimal and modern look. Made of thick, heat-proof ceramic this cool bong delivers seamless and sultry bong rips the way the smoke perfectly dances up to the mouthpiece for inhaling. This is the perfect way of saying I am an unapologetic stoner as an adult without having to say it. With a built-in ash catcher youโ€™ll be getting nothing but clean tokes, and when youโ€™re finished you can easily set it back on the shelf with the rest of your modern and minimal decor. Light some candles and this bong to set the vibes for a sexy night in with you and some Mary Jane.



Specifications

Brand - EF420



Material - ceramic



Height - 10โ€



Downstem - 4"



Joint Size - 14mm Female



Style - Bong

read more