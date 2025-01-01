Hexual Healing

😊 10-inch bong



😊 Made of ceramic



😊 14mm female joint



😊 14mm male bowl included



😊 Aesthetically pleasing red, green, black or white design



😊 Ash catcher and wide mouthpiece for freshly filtered hits



😊 Flat base for easy handling



Description

The Solid Hexagonal Bong is one of the most aesthetically pleasing ceramic bongs you’ll find. Available in red, green, black or white, this 10-inch bong is the perfect addition for anyone looking for a minimal and modern look. Made of thick, heat-proof ceramic this cool bong delivers seamless and sultry bong rips the way the smoke perfectly dances up to the mouthpiece for inhaling. This is the perfect way of saying I am an unapologetic stoner as an adult without having to say it. With a built-in ash catcher you’ll be getting nothing but clean tokes, and when you’re finished you can easily set it back on the shelf with the rest of your modern and minimal decor. Light some candles and this bong to set the vibes for a sexy night in with you and some Mary Jane.



Specifications

Brand - EF420



Material - ceramic



Height - 10”



Downstem - 4"



Joint Size - 14mm Female



Style - Bong

