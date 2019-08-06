About this product
A wax redolent of that ineffable fresh-out-of-the-oven smell with citrus overtones. Fully dewaxed and independently lab tested, Everything’s OK has done their homework: this is prime nectar. Pain and anxiety and the mundane will all melt away in the face of this awesome wax. Instead, ride its cerebral high into the clouds where nothing but smiles and relaxation awaits.
Orange Cream, also known as "Orange Cream #26," is a hybrid marijuana strain from Exotic Genetix that crosses Orange Valley OG and Cookies and Cream. Expect a smooth citrus flavor profile with intoxicating effects. Orange Cream brings back the connection between OG and Cookies genetics, making this strain a must-try for connoisseurs or citrus terp lovers.
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
8% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
44% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
