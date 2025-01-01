We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Evexia CBD
Hemp-derived Full Spectrum CBD Products
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Vaping
Hemp CBD
Concentrates
Pets
Vape pens, THC pens, batteries, & weed vaporizers
69 products
Vaporizer Accessories
Sweet Lavender Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 2.25g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Zkittlez Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 5g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Agent Orange Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 2.25g
by Evexia CBD
Vape pens
Strawberry Lemon Full Spectrum CBD Vape Pen 0.5g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Agent Orange Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 5g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Do-Si-Do Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 2.25g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Lime OG Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 2.25g
by Evexia CBD
Vape pens
Pineapple Express Full Spectrum CBD Vape Pen 0.5g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Banana Kush Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 5g
by Evexia CBD
Vape pens
Zkittlez Full Spectrum CBD Vape Pen 0.5g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Lime OG Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 5g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Blue Dream Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 1g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Sweet Lavender Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 1g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Tangerine Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 5g
by Evexia CBD
Vape pens
Agent Orange Full Spectrum CBD Vape Pen 0.5g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Gelato Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 5g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Durban Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 5g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Strawberry Lemon Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 5g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Wedding Cake Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 5g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Pineapple Express Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 1g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Tangerine Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 1g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Strawberry Lemon Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 1g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
Tangie Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 2.25g
by Evexia CBD
Vaporizer Accessories
ACDC Full Spectrum CBD Vape Refill Syringe 5g
by Evexia CBD
1
2
3
Home
Brands
Evexia CBD
Catalog
Vaping