About this product
Organically grown and US sourced, CBD Liquid Capsules offer all the benefits of CBD in a liquid capsule form. With just on CBD liquid capsule, you receive 25mg of full spectrum CBD oil. Full spectrum CBD provides the natural derived profile of the hemp plant and promotes and entourage effect, which results from more parts of the hemp plant interaction with your body in order to create a synergistic effect. Taking the CBD Liquid Capsules is and easy and convenient way to get your daily serving of CBD
Full Spectrum CBD
25mg CBD per capsule
Contains less than 0.3% THC
Vegan Friendly, Gluten Free
Supports immune system
Helps to relive discomfort
Improves mood and eases anxious feeling
About this brand
Evexia CBD
In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States.
We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality.
Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.
