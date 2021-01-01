About this product

Evexia 200mg Full Spectrum CBD Coconut Oil contains fatty acids can have positive effects on your health. Infused Coconut oil is high in healthy saturated fats that have different effects than most other fats in your diet. These fats can boost fat burning and provide your body and brain with quick energy. Enriched Coconut oil also raise the good HDL cholesterol in your blood, which is linked to reduced heart disease risk. When you eat these types of superfoods, they go straight to the liver, where they are used as a quick source of energy or turned into ketones. Ketones and CBD can have powerful benefits for the brain, and are being studied as treatment for epilepsy, Alzheimer’s and other conditions.



Use: Baking, Cooking, Salad Dressing, Marinades, Skin Care- apply directly, and Pet digestive friendly.