Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Do-Si-Do Full Spectrum CBD Vape Pen 0.5g

by Evexia CBD
IndicaTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Our vape pens are crafted with over 71% of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Organic plant extracted terpenes are infused hemp-derived CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect

Evexia disposable vape pens were engineered with ELD technology, and are rechargeable up to 3 times using a micro-USB charging port located on the bottom. All the benefits from full spectrum CBD, in a non-psychoactive vape pen, that you can use legally in all 50 states.

All natural, vegan, non-GMO
Crafted in the USA
Non-Psychoactive
Ceramic heating element
Pesticides/Herbicides Free
50 State Legal, No Medical Card needed
3rd Party Lab Certified

About this strain

Picture of Do-Si-Dos
Do-Si-Dos

Do-Si-Dos, also known as "Dosi," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

Do-Si-Dos effects

Reported by real people like you
664 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
86% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Evexia CBD
Evexia CBD
Shop products
In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States.

We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality.

Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.