About this product
Evexia body support sprays are formulated to deliver specific nutrients to help get you where you want to be. Easy to carry and discrete.
Energize helps increase focus and energy to get you over that 3pm hump at work. Our formula will not give you the jitters or cause you to swear, that's not the goal. Easy to regulate with one, two or three sprays allowing you to decided what your level is.
About this brand
Evexia CBD
In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States.
We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality.
Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.
