About this product
Cherry Limeade is a hybrid strain that competed in the 2014 L.A. Cannabis Cup.
About this strain
Cherry Limeade effects
Reported by real people like you
40 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
17% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!