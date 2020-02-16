About this product
The Evolab battery allows you to optimize your vaping experience with its three temperature variable voltage technology. The battery is a standard 510 thread that comes with a USB charging cord. NOTE: please use the USB charging cord that comes with the battery. Other cords could cause issues with your device. Instructions: Turn the battery on/off click the button 5 times. To change the heat settings, hit the button 3 times to your desired temperature.
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.