The trouble with most body oils is they make you smell like body oil. Or even worse, like baby oil. And you are nobody’s baby. That’s why CBx Sciences kept our Daily Body Oil fragrance free. It doesn’t have any additives so it’s as simple as it is effective. There’s nothing but pure CBD oil, calming terpenes and plant oil to repair, refresh and rehydrate your skin. Used every day, it practically radiates vitality. And that’s news worth passing on. For more information, please visit www.cbxsciences.com