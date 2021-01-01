Evolab
Evolab CBx Sciences Intensive Salve
Intensive Salve takes everything customers love about Evolab’s original, High Times Cannabis Cup Winning Angel Salve, and elevates it with Cannabigerol (CBG), a rare non-psychotropic cannabinoid. Combined with calendula, white willow, arnica and peppermint, CBG enhances the efficacy of Intensive Salve for topical skin care and anti-inflammatory use, creating a potent formulation that penetrates deep into muscles and joints.
