Logo for the brand Evolab

Evolab

Evolab FreshTerps™

Product rating:

About this product

FreshTerps™ captures the essence of your favorite strains. We source only the most sought after plants from the best growers. And then we extract just 2-3% of the plant weight in pure terpenes through our precision pharmaceutical-grade extraction process. You enjoy the very best flavors and effects that each strain has to offer - and nothing else. It’s purity you can taste and feel.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!