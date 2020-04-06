Kosher Kush is an underrated strain that is well past due for its accolades. Our Kosher Kush Living Resin oil is the perfect platform to show off its incredible attributes. As always, these cartridges boast some of the highest terpene numbers in the world, testing at 23.84% terpenes! Due to this unprecedented terpene concentration, you will experience every layer the strain has to offer. This heavy indica has long been known for its exceptional taste and smell, with that classic Kush earthiness laying the foundation for the rest of the terpene profile to shine. But don't judge this strain strictly by its aesthetics. The Kosher Kush also produces extremely strong effects that are not to be underestimated



Kosher Kush Living Resin Indica .5g Cartridge

Total Terpenes: 23.84%

THC 44.43% / CBC 1.88% / CBG 0.98%

Total Cannabinoids: 49.23%

Cultivated: Ananda Farms