Exhale Wellness - D9 + HHC + Amanita Gummies

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
About this product

5 Gummy Cubes per Pack
10mg Muscimol, 10mg D9 THC, and 25mg HHC per Gummy
500mg Amanita muscaria Fruiting Body Extract per Gummy
Natural, Plant-Based Ingredients
No Artificial Coloring or Flavors
100% Federally Legal
Made in the USA

Introducing our Blue Raspberry Blast-Off Gummies, a unique and natural way to elevate your edible experience! Our delicious gummies feature classic Delta-9 THC, its chilled-out cousin HHC, and dreamy muscimol, the main ingredient in Amanita mushrooms. These fantastical fungi are known for providing relaxing, dream-like experiences, having been used for centuries in various cultures across the world. Now you can incorporate their potential benefits into your daily routine alongside the benefits of D9 and HHC. These gummies are independently lab-tested to verify their safety and potency, offering a tasty and convenient way to explore your mind and support your holistic wellness.

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
