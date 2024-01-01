30 gummies per bottle

Contains 15mg of D9 THC, 25mg of HHC, and 1mg of THCp per gummy

Farm Bill-compliant (0.3% THC or less)

Natural fruit flavors

No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives

Cruelty-free, plant-based ingredients

Third-party lab-tested



Experience the future of cannabinoid-infused indulgence! Elevate your senses, explore new dimensions of bliss, and trust in the purity and power of our expertly crafted gummies. Our gummies undergo rigorous lab testing to ensure unwavering consistency and potency, delivering a consistent and reliable experience every time you reach for one. Our latest cutting-edge gummies combine delicious and natural ingredients with 15 mg D9-THC, 25 mg HHC, and 1 mg THCp.

Show more