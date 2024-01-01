Exhale Wellness - D9 + HHC + THCp + THCp Gummies (Apple - Berry & Fruit))

30 gummies per bottle
Contains 15mg of D9 THC, 25mg of HHC, and 1mg of THCp per gummy
Farm Bill-compliant (0.3% THC or less)
Natural fruit flavors
No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
Cruelty-free, plant-based ingredients
Third-party lab-tested

Experience the future of cannabinoid-infused indulgence! Elevate your senses, explore new dimensions of bliss, and trust in the purity and power of our expertly crafted gummies. Our gummies undergo rigorous lab testing to ensure unwavering consistency and potency, delivering a consistent and reliable experience every time you reach for one. Our latest cutting-edge gummies combine delicious and natural ingredients with 15 mg D9-THC, 25 mg HHC, and 1 mg THCp.

At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
