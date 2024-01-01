Potent & Pure

Highly Concentrated Delta 8 THC

Hemp-Derived

No Additives or Preservatives

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil

Lab-Tested by a 3rd Party



Whether you call it Cookies, GSC, or Girl Scout Cookies, this crumble will put you in the right state of mind. The powerfully beneficial crumble comes apart easily, ready to be dabbed, sprinkled over a bowl, or added to a joint. Crumble is incredibly versatile, just like Girl Scout Cookies! No matter how your mind and body need to be soothed, GSC will get the job done.

