Potent & Pure Highly Concentrated Delta 8 THC Hemp-Derived No Additives or Preservatives No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil Lab-Tested by a 3rd Party
Whether you call it Cookies, GSC, or Girl Scout Cookies, this crumble will put you in the right state of mind. The powerfully beneficial crumble comes apart easily, ready to be dabbed, sprinkled over a bowl, or added to a joint. Crumble is incredibly versatile, just like Girl Scout Cookies! No matter how your mind and body need to be soothed, GSC will get the job done.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!