Potent & Pure

Highly Concentrated Delta 8 THC

Hemp-Derived

No Additives or Preservatives

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil

Lab-Tested by a 3rd Party



OG Kush is arguably the gold standard when it comes to cannabis strains. Even better, Exhale’s crumble is the gold standard of concentrates — talk about a match made in heaven! Pull apart this highly potent Delta 8 crumble and dab it or smoke it with a flower. Quiet those racing thoughts, send your head into the clouds, and revitalize yourself with Exhale’s OG Kush crumble.

Show more