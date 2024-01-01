Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Crumble - OG Kush (1G)

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
Buy Here
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Crumble - OG Kush (1G)
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Crumble - OG Kush (1G)

About this product

Potent & Pure
Highly Concentrated Delta 8 THC
Hemp-Derived
No Additives or Preservatives
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil
Lab-Tested by a 3rd Party

OG Kush is arguably the gold standard when it comes to cannabis strains. Even better, Exhale’s crumble is the gold standard of concentrates — talk about a match made in heaven! Pull apart this highly potent Delta 8 crumble and dab it or smoke it with a flower. Quiet those racing thoughts, send your head into the clouds, and revitalize yourself with Exhale’s OG Kush crumble.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
Shop products
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
Notice a problem?Report this item