Potent & Pure

Highly Concentrated Delta 8 THC

Hemp-Derived

No Additives or Preservatives

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG Oil

Lab-Tested by a 3rd Party



Exhale’s Sour Lifter crumble is a potent blend of soothing serenity and an explosion of flavor that will leave you feeling on cloud nine. Sour Lifter is an impressive strain for two reasons. First, its unique blend of terpenes gives it a rich flavor and aroma. Sour Lifter diesel and fruity notes mix with earthy, citrusy undertones that envelop the senses and promote a tranquil headspace. Second, the effects are powerfully calming without putting you straight to sleep. This means, whether you need help getting to bed or just want to relax on the couch for a few hours, Sour Lifter crumble is for you!

Show more