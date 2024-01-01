Strain: Black Berry

All-in-one device

Rechargeable

Disposable

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Full spectrum hemp oil

100% all-natural ingredients

Naturally flavored

Draw-activated



Black Berry has a similar taste to Blackberry Kush, with the sweet flavors of blackberries tantalizing your tastebuds. You probably never knew inhaling and exhaling vapes could come this loaded with juicy, fruity goodness! While Black Berry may have a similar flavor profile to Blackberry Kush, it’s an entirely different experience altogether. While Blackberry Kush is for winding down after a long day and heading to bed, Black Berry is to get your creative juices flowing.

