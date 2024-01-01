Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape - Blackberry Kush - 2g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
About this product

Strain: Blackberry Kush
All-in-one device
Rechargeable
Disposable
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil
Full spectrum hemp oil
100% all-natural ingredients
Naturally flavored
Draw-activated

Blackberry Kush is one of those sweet California strains you can’t help but fall in love with. But where did this fruity flavor come from? Honestly, nobody knows for sure! Maybe it’s a cross between Blackberry and Bubba Kush. Some believe that the Afghani strain may also be present. It’s also unclear who the creator of Blackberry Kush is. But it’s said that the strain was created during the California medical marijuana era. That explains why Blackberry Kush is a personal favorite to many!!! Being an Indica strain, Blackberry Kush has the potential to be your go-to buddy if you want to have a calm, relaxing night. Users may feel their physical aches and stress melting away. Are you ready for some explosive, all-natural flavors? Blackberry Kush is both sweet and smooth when it comes to vapors, and Exhale only uses Delta-8 THC which has been safely and cleanly extracted from locally grown hemp. That means Blackberry Kush is guaranteed to be potent, as proven by our Certificate of Analysis!

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
