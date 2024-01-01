Strain: Blackberry Kush

All-in-one device

Rechargeable

Disposable

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Full spectrum hemp oil

100% all-natural ingredients

Naturally flavored

Draw-activated



Blackberry Kush is one of those sweet California strains you can’t help but fall in love with. But where did this fruity flavor come from? Honestly, nobody knows for sure! Maybe it’s a cross between Blackberry and Bubba Kush. Some believe that the Afghani strain may also be present. It’s also unclear who the creator of Blackberry Kush is. But it’s said that the strain was created during the California medical marijuana era. That explains why Blackberry Kush is a personal favorite to many!!! Being an Indica strain, Blackberry Kush has the potential to be your go-to buddy if you want to have a calm, relaxing night. Users may feel their physical aches and stress melting away. Are you ready for some explosive, all-natural flavors? Blackberry Kush is both sweet and smooth when it comes to vapors, and Exhale only uses Delta-8 THC which has been safely and cleanly extracted from locally grown hemp. That means Blackberry Kush is guaranteed to be potent, as proven by our Certificate of Analysis!

