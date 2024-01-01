Strain: Cactus Cooler

All-in-one device

Rechargeable

Disposable

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Full spectrum hemp oil

100% all-natural ingredients

Naturally flavored

Draw-activated



Looking for a refreshing experience unlike any other? Taste the tangy sweetness of the orange pineapple flavor of Cactus Cooler soda with this stimulating and euphoric vape strain. But Cactus Cooler is more than just a fun flavor! The addition of Delta-8 THC has made this one an all-encompassing experience that is perfect for any time of day. Cactus Cooler is a strain that leaves you feeling positive and energized.

Show more