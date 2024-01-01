Strain: Fruity Cereal All-in-one device Rechargeable Disposable No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil Full spectrum hemp oil 100% all-natural ingredients Naturally flavored Draw-Activated
Remember waking up Saturday morning to watch cartoons with a big bowl of sugary cereal while curled up on the couch in your pajamas? You can recreate that nostalgic experience with Fruity Cereal, a new Delta-8 THC e-juice strain that provides the same coziness and relaxation as watching that Rugrats episode for the 135th time. Like a Reptar Bar, Fruity Cereal has a sweet and exhilarating taste that leaves you energized and upbeat.
