Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape - Fruity Cereal - 2g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
Buy Here
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape - Fruity Cereal - 2g
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape - Fruity Cereal - 2g

About this product

Strain: Fruity Cereal
All-in-one device
Rechargeable
Disposable
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil
Full spectrum hemp oil
100% all-natural ingredients
Naturally flavored
Draw-Activated

Remember waking up Saturday morning to watch cartoons with a big bowl of sugary cereal while curled up on the couch in your pajamas? You can recreate that nostalgic experience with Fruity Cereal, a new Delta-8 THC e-juice strain that provides the same coziness and relaxation as watching that Rugrats episode for the 135th time. Like a Reptar Bar, Fruity Cereal has a sweet and exhilarating taste that leaves you energized and upbeat.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
Shop products
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
Notice a problem?Report this item