Strain: Fruity Cereal

All-in-one device

Rechargeable

Disposable

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Full spectrum hemp oil

100% all-natural ingredients

Naturally flavored

Draw-Activated



Remember waking up Saturday morning to watch cartoons with a big bowl of sugary cereal while curled up on the couch in your pajamas? You can recreate that nostalgic experience with Fruity Cereal, a new Delta-8 THC e-juice strain that provides the same coziness and relaxation as watching that Rugrats episode for the 135th time. Like a Reptar Bar, Fruity Cereal has a sweet and exhilarating taste that leaves you energized and upbeat.

