Strain: Gorilla Glue All-in-one device Rechargeable Disposable No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil Full spectrum hemp oil 100% all-natural ingredients Naturally flavored Draw-activated
Gorilla Glue gets its name from the stickiness of its buds — scissors will sometimes even stick together during the trimming process! But how did Gorilla Glue itself come to be? Apparently, it was by accident! Breeder Joesy Whales is said to have thrown out the original seed. But his friend rescued a bit of the first batch and decided to grow it himself. And a a good thing he did! Gorilla Glue ended up becoming a powerful strain that can perhaps help you release discomfort and enjoy relaxation.
