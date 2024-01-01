Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape - Gorilla Glue - 2g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
About this product

Strain: Gorilla Glue
All-in-one device
Rechargeable
Disposable
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil
Full spectrum hemp oil
100% all-natural ingredients
Naturally flavored
Draw-activated

Gorilla Glue gets its name from the stickiness of its buds — scissors will sometimes even stick together during the trimming process! But how did Gorilla Glue itself come to be? Apparently, it was by accident! Breeder Joesy Whales is said to have thrown out the original seed. But his friend rescued a bit of the first batch and decided to grow it himself. And a a good thing he did! Gorilla Glue ended up becoming a powerful strain that can perhaps help you release discomfort and enjoy relaxation.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
