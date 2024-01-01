Strain: Jack Herer

All-in-one device

Rechargeable

Disposable

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Full spectrum hemp oil

100% all-natural ingredients

Naturally flavored

Draw-activated



Jack Herer is actually a marijuana activist, and the author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. But this Delta-8 THC e-juice strain stands out just as much as its namesake, thanks to its impactful and award-winning benefits. Jack Herer is an extremely uplifting strain that may fuel an abundance of energy and inspiration. Bliss and purity is what comes to our mind with a little sprinkle of creativity and motivation. You may even feel the tensions of daily stressors slowly floating away.

