Strain: Jack Herer All-in-one device Rechargeable Disposable No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil Full spectrum hemp oil 100% all-natural ingredients Naturally flavored Draw-activated
Jack Herer is actually a marijuana activist, and the author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. But this Delta-8 THC e-juice strain stands out just as much as its namesake, thanks to its impactful and award-winning benefits. Jack Herer is an extremely uplifting strain that may fuel an abundance of energy and inspiration. Bliss and purity is what comes to our mind with a little sprinkle of creativity and motivation. You may even feel the tensions of daily stressors slowly floating away.
