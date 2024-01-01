Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape - Jack Herer- 2g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape - Jack Herer- 2g
  • Photo of Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape - Jack Herer- 2g

About this product

Strain: Jack Herer
All-in-one device
Rechargeable
Disposable
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil
Full spectrum hemp oil
100% all-natural ingredients
Naturally flavored
Draw-activated

Jack Herer is actually a marijuana activist, and the author of The Emperor Wears No Clothes. But this Delta-8 THC e-juice strain stands out just as much as its namesake, thanks to its impactful and award-winning benefits. Jack Herer is an extremely uplifting strain that may fuel an abundance of energy and inspiration. Bliss and purity is what comes to our mind with a little sprinkle of creativity and motivation. You may even feel the tensions of daily stressors slowly floating away.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
