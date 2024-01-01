Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape - Mango - 2g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
About this product

Strain: Mango
All-in-one device
Rechargeable
Disposable
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil
Full spectrum hemp oil
100% all-natural ingredients
Naturally flavored
Draw-activated

Looking for a tropical vacation vibe without leaving your home? Mango Delta-8 THC disposable vapes provide an all-encompassing experience that lets you escape into a world where all your worries have melted away completely. You’ll feel like you’re relaxing on a warm beach, the waves crashing near your feet, a fruit salad in one hand and a cocktail in the other. The addition of Delta-8 THC may create a mellow and relaxing feeling that allows you to feel calm and collected no matter where you are.

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
