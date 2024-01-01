Strain: Mango

All-in-one device

Rechargeable

Disposable

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Full spectrum hemp oil

100% all-natural ingredients

Naturally flavored

Draw-activated



Looking for a tropical vacation vibe without leaving your home? Mango Delta-8 THC disposable vapes provide an all-encompassing experience that lets you escape into a world where all your worries have melted away completely. You’ll feel like you’re relaxing on a warm beach, the waves crashing near your feet, a fruit salad in one hand and a cocktail in the other. The addition of Delta-8 THC may create a mellow and relaxing feeling that allows you to feel calm and collected no matter where you are.

