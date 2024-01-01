Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape - Maui Wowie - 1g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
Buy Here

About this product

Maui Wowie Strain
All-in-one device
Draw-activated, rechargeable, and disposable
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil
Pure Delta-8 oil
Flavored with natural terpenes

This traditional sativa strain, known as Maui Wowie is renowned for its potency and sweet flavors! The earliest Maui Wowie plants originated in Hawaii, whose volcanic soil gave rise to their tropical fragrances and stress-relieving effects. Customers claim to prefer Maui Wowie for motivation and creativity, and because of its pineapple and mango flavor, it’s a fantastic choice for a beach day! Inhale from one of our D8 Maui Wowie Disposables and notice the fruity flavors linger long after exhaling; providing a satisfying, tasty, and uplifting vibe anytime you need it. Grab one for yourself and get your taste buds ready for a trip to the tropics!

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand EXHALE WELLNESS
EXHALE WELLNESS
Shop products
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
Notice a problem?Report this item