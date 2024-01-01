Maui Wowie Strain

All-in-one device

Draw-activated, rechargeable, and disposable

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Pure Delta-8 oil

Flavored with natural terpenes



This traditional sativa strain, known as Maui Wowie is renowned for its potency and sweet flavors! The earliest Maui Wowie plants originated in Hawaii, whose volcanic soil gave rise to their tropical fragrances and stress-relieving effects. Customers claim to prefer Maui Wowie for motivation and creativity, and because of its pineapple and mango flavor, it’s a fantastic choice for a beach day! Inhale from one of our D8 Maui Wowie Disposables and notice the fruity flavors linger long after exhaling; providing a satisfying, tasty, and uplifting vibe anytime you need it. Grab one for yourself and get your taste buds ready for a trip to the tropics!

