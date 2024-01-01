Strain: OG Kush All-in-one device Rechargeable Disposable No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil Full spectrum hemp oil 100% all-natural ingredients Naturally flavored Draw-activated
No strain embodies West Coast chill like OG Kush. This legendary flower has a mysterious origin that only elevates its iconic status. The legend goes that a man named Bubba moved to Southern California, met a grower named Josh D, and then moved into a Hollywood apartment together where they started growing cannabis. By combining a Northern California strain, Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam, Bubba came up with the West Coast strain “OG Kush.”
