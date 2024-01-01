Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Disposable Vape - OG Kush - 2g

by EXHALE WELLNESS
THC —CBD —
About this product

Strain: OG Kush
All-in-one device
Rechargeable
Disposable
No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil
Full spectrum hemp oil
100% all-natural ingredients
Naturally flavored
Draw-activated

No strain embodies West Coast chill like OG Kush. This legendary flower has a mysterious origin that only elevates its iconic status. The legend goes that a man named Bubba moved to Southern California, met a grower named Josh D, and then moved into a Hollywood apartment together where they started growing cannabis. By combining a Northern California strain, Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam, Bubba came up with the West Coast strain “OG Kush.”

About this brand

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
