Strain: OG Kush

All-in-one device

Rechargeable

Disposable

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Full spectrum hemp oil

100% all-natural ingredients

Naturally flavored

Draw-activated



No strain embodies West Coast chill like OG Kush. This legendary flower has a mysterious origin that only elevates its iconic status. The legend goes that a man named Bubba moved to Southern California, met a grower named Josh D, and then moved into a Hollywood apartment together where they started growing cannabis. By combining a Northern California strain, Chemdawg, Lemon Thai, and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam, Bubba came up with the West Coast strain “OG Kush.”

