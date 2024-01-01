Strain: Pineapple Express

All-in-one device

Rechargeable

Disposable

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Full spectrum hemp oil

100% all-natural ingredients

Naturally flavored

Button-activated



Pineapple Express is more than a 2008 comedy! While the Seth Rogan film may have put Pineapple Express on the map, this Delta-8 THC strain stands out on its own thanks to its abundant benefits and the positive experience it creates. Pineapple Express provides users with an energetic buzz that inspires creativity and productivity. Want to get work done? Pineapple Express may be the key to you kickstarting your passion project; a creative escape that transports you to a world of positivity and possibilities.

