Strain: Pineapple Express All-in-one device Rechargeable Disposable No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil Full spectrum hemp oil 100% all-natural ingredients Naturally flavored Button-activated
Pineapple Express is more than a 2008 comedy! While the Seth Rogan film may have put Pineapple Express on the map, this Delta-8 THC strain stands out on its own thanks to its abundant benefits and the positive experience it creates. Pineapple Express provides users with an energetic buzz that inspires creativity and productivity. Want to get work done? Pineapple Express may be the key to you kickstarting your passion project; a creative escape that transports you to a world of positivity and possibilities.
