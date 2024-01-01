Strain: Sour Diesel

All-in-one device

Rechargeable

Disposable

No MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil

Full spectrum hemp oil

100% all-natural ingredients

Naturally flavored

Draw-activated



Our specially formulated Delta-8 THC vape strain is made to keep your mood upliftment in mind! Let’s say no to negative thoughts and anxiousness and yes to clear mind, relaxation, and positive vibes together. Sour Diesel is one of the most iconic strains from the East Coast. A Staten Island native known as “Weasel” created this powerfully positive strain in the early 90s. It’s been making an impact throughout the world ever since. Paired with Delta-8 THC, Sour Diesel may help you channel euphoria, a feeling that is both powerful and calming, creating a more mellow experience than Delta-9 THC.

