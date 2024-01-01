Exhale Wellness - Delta 8 THC Pre Rolls - Cookies (5 Pack)

by EXHALE WELLNESS
Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets
Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower
Strain: Cookies
100% Naturally Grown
3rd Party Lab Tested
Non-GMO
Federal Farm Bill Compliant

Cookies is a relatively new strain that has instantly cemented itself as one of the greats. After all, who doesn’t love cookies? This strain has long been a favorite of CBD enthusiasts, but we at Exhale have managed to boost the levels of our favorite cannabinoid, Delta-8 THC! That’s right, one of the best strains just got better with the addition of Delta-8, which will clear the mind of troubles and send you into instant relaxation. The flavor and taste will remind you of baked sweets, and slight notes of diesel give it that extra kick.

EXHALE WELLNESS
At Exhale Wellness, You get high-quality, vegan Delta 8 THC products that are legal and lab tested and are derived from organic Hemp plants.
