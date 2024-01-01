Expertly Rolled – No Air Pockets

Rolled with Premium Delta-8 Hemp Flower

Strain: Cookies

100% Naturally Grown

3rd Party Lab Tested

Non-GMO

Federal Farm Bill Compliant



Cookies is a relatively new strain that has instantly cemented itself as one of the greats. After all, who doesn’t love cookies? This strain has long been a favorite of CBD enthusiasts, but we at Exhale have managed to boost the levels of our favorite cannabinoid, Delta-8 THC! That’s right, one of the best strains just got better with the addition of Delta-8, which will clear the mind of troubles and send you into instant relaxation. The flavor and taste will remind you of baked sweets, and slight notes of diesel give it that extra kick.

Show more